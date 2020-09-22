Bethel tabs former ACHA player of the year Gibbons new men’s assistant coach

Bethel has announced the addition of Brian Gibbons as a new assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Gibbons joins the Royals staff after an one-year assistant coaching stint at Iowa State after a decorated playing career.

“We are very excited to have Brian join the Bethel hockey family,” said Bethel head coach Chris McKelvie in a news release. “His background, work ethic, passion for the game and personality will make him a great addition to Bethel hockey. We look forward to seeing him develop young men both on and off these ice with excellence.”

“I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Bethel family,” added Gibbons. “I have heard nothing but great things about the hockey program, the culture and the university. The hiring process has been nothing but a first-class experience and being able to work with Chris McKelvie and Travis Tollette is something that I am very much looking forward to. I am very encouraged with the personnel we have in our locker room and I know that we are going to do something special as a team this season.”

Gibbons began his collegiate playing career at Division III Utica before transferring to Utah State (ACHA) after two seasons. In his final season as captain, he was named ACHA Division II National Player of the Year after a 35-goal, 45-assist season.

After his college career, Gibbons played for four different pro teams in Germany over a five-year span. In three of those five seasons, he netted at least 20 goals and collected 80-plus points.