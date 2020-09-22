Castleton women’s coach Venezia steps down after two seasons with Spartans, taking D-I assistant job

Castleton women’s coach Mike Venezia announced his resignation from the position last Friday following two seasons at the helm of the Spartans’ bench.

Venezia will be leaving Castleton for a role as an NCAA Division I assistant coach.

In his two years at Castleton, Venezia guided the Spartans to a 24-24-6 overall record and two trips to the NEHC postseason, including going to the title game in 2019.

This past season, Venezia was named NEHC Coach of the Year.

“I want to thank Deanna Tyson and the entire athletic department staff during my two years at Castleton,” said Venezia in a statement. “The Castleton University community has been nothing but supportive of the women’s ice hockey program, and all that we accomplished during my time as head coach.”

“I want to also thank Fred and Jennifer Bagley, and the entirety of the Blue Line Club for all they do for the University and the hockey programs at Castleton. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank the amazing group of current and alumni women’s hockey student-athletes that allowed me to work alongside them over the last two years. They made this job extremely enjoyable, and it was a pleasure to watch them grow as adults, role models and hockey players during my time at Castleton.”

“We wish Mike the best of luck in his new position, and thank him for all of his hard work during his time at Castleton,” added Tyson, Castleton’s associate dean for athletics and recreation. “He played a big role in keeping Castleton a consistent threat in a competitive conference the last two years.”

A search for a new head women’s ice hockey coach will begin immediately.