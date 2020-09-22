Northland selects St. Mary’s assistant Carter to coach LumberJills women’s hockey team

Northland has announced that Jason Carter has been hired to lead the LumberJills hockey program.

Carter comes to Northland after serving as an assistant coach at St. Mary’s, a position he started in August 2017.

He replaces Kelly Rider, who left Northland earlier this offseason to take the same job at Curry.

“We’re thrilled to have Jason joining the staff,” said Northland athletic director Seamus Gregory in a statement. “Throughout the interview process we continued to come back to Jason. His knowledge of recruiting both regionally and beyond continued to show throughout the process, and we’re very excited to have him take charge of our women’s hockey program. He has strong values and understands the mission of Northland College. We’re very excited for the future of Jills hockey.”

Carter graduated from St. Thomas in 2013 with a Bachelors of Arts degree in physical education.

During his tenure at St. Mary’s, Carter was heavily involved in recruiting, practice, and game planning.

Last season, Carter helped the Cardinals advance to the MIAC semifinals when they upset the defending MIAC champion St. Thomas in the quarterfinals. The win was the first time in 13 years that the Cardinals advanced in the playoffs.

During his time at St. Mary’s, Carter earned his master’s degree in educational leadership.

“I would like to thank President Solibakke and athletic director Seamus Gregory for putting their trust in me to lead the program,” Carter said. “I am honored to have this opportunity and am looking forward to getting started with Northland women’s hockey. I would also like to thank everyone who has helped me get here; my friends, family, former coaches, players, colleagues and administrators who have helped me along the way. I certainly wouldn’t be here today without their love and support.”