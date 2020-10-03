Former New Hampshire point producer Miller passes away at 64

Former New Hampshire forward Bobby Miller passed away recently at the age of 64, according to a UNH news release.

Miller was a 1977 All-American and also represented Team USA in the 1976 Olympics. He went on to play six NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Kings.

“I speak on behalf of the entire UNH hockey family in mourning the loss of one of our program’s iconic players,” said current UNH coach Mike Souza in a statement. “Our thoughts are with all of Bobby’s loved ones.”

Miller posted 148 points over just 65 games at UNH on 51 goals and 97 assists. His 2.27 career points per game is second all-time in program history.

He tallied 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points during his first season as a Wildcat in 1974-75 as he was named the ECAC Rookie of the Year.

He then spent the 1975-76 season representing his country playing in 63 games for Team USA with 33 goals and 61 assists for 94 points as he competed in the 1976 Olympic Games in Innsbruck, Austria.

He returned to UNH for the 1976-77 season and earned All-American honors as he set school records with 89 points and 59 assists. He also totaled 30 goals.

Miller continued to play for Team USA during his career, competing at the 1981 Canada Cup and the 1977, 1981, 1982 and 1985 World Championships.

The native of Billerica, Mass., was a 1994 inductee of the UNH Athletics Hall of Fame.