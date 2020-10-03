Robert Morris adds former Alabama Huntsville, Air Force coach Corbett as new assistant

The Robert Morris men’s hockey team has added Mike Corbett to the coaching staff ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Corbett joins head coach Derek Schooley’s staff as an assistant coach after spending seven seasons behind the bench as the head coach at Alabama Huntsville before resigning in June.

“I called Mike immediately when this position opened, and I wanted to make sure that he knew we were interested in having him be a part of the Colonial program,” Schooley said in a statement. “We are ecstatic that he has decided to join us in Pittsburgh.”

Corbett took the helm of UAH at the onset of the 2013-14 campaign, their first as a WCHA member. His seven years as head coach saw the Chargers improve both their overall and conference winning percentage almost every season during his tenure following three years as an independent where the Chargers won just a combined nine games.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to be joining the RMU coaching staff this season,” Corbett said. “Coach Schooley has done a very good job of building an RMU program that is in contention for a post season bid in Atlantic Hockey every season, and I look forward to working with Coach (Ryan) Durocher and Josh Johnson to continue that success. RMU has a strong tradition as well as a first-class athletic department, and together we want to continue that growth and put the program in position for success.”

Prior to Huntsville, Corbett spent 10 years as an assistant at Air Force, including serving as the team’s associate head coach in the 2012-13 season.

Before his coaching career, Corbett enjoyed a successful career as a player at the NCAA level as well, playing for Denver as a defenseman from 1992 to 1997 where he was an alternate captain for two seasons and a two-time WCHA All-Academic Team member.

The Colonials also announced the addition of Johnson to the staff as the team’s video coordinator. A 2020 graduate of Michigan, Johnson spent three years in a similar capacity as an analytics and video coordinator assistant for the Wolverines hockey team.

“Anytime you can add a coach to your staff that has his experience, you jump at that opportunity,” Schooley said. “He has been in every role in college and junior hockey, and our players will benefit from his experience both as a player and coach in college hockey. I have known Mike for more than 20 years and we are excited to get started on this journey together.”