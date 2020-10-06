Ongoing pandemic causes cancellation of 2021 Connecticut Ice Festival; dates set for 2022, 2023 events

SNY announced last week the cancellation of the 2021 Connecticut Ice Festival due to risks associated with COVID-19.

The second year of the weekend-long hockey festival highlighted by the tournament featuring Connecticut’s four NCAA Division I men’s teams – Quinnipiac, Sacred Heart, Connecticut and Yale – was scheduled to take place at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn., January 30-31, 2021.

“As disappointed as we are about the festival in 2021, we are thrilled that all of our key partners have committed to the future of Connecticut Ice and the opportunity to keep growing hockey in the state,” said SNY president Steve Raab in a statement. “Never did we think when we left Webster Bank Arena after the championship game this past January that we would be in the position we are today. With so many levels of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, we simply can’t produce the festival in the manner it deserves.

“We look forward to welcoming everybody back in 2022 and we will not stop working hard to build on the momentum developed during our first year.”

The inaugural Connecticut Ice Festival took place January 24-26, 2020. Sacred Heart was crowned champion.

SNY, the four universities, Webster Bank Arena, and the city of Bridgeport have all confirmed their support to continue the growth of Connecticut Ice by locking in dates for 2022 (January 29 and 30) and 2023 (January 28 and 29).