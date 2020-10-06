SUNYAC announces 2021 schedule, will entail eight divisional games, four-team crossover playoffs

The SUNYAC will begin its 2020-21 conference schedule at the beginning of February.

The conference announced the decision today, following approval by the SUNYAC athletic directors during their weekly conference meeting on Oct. 5.

The schedule will consist of eight divisional games and a four-team crossover playoff format that features the top two teams in each division.

“The schedules are designed to provide a meaningful student-athlete experience while at the same time prioritizing the health and safety of the student-athletes and staff,” SUNYAC commissioner Tom DiCamillo said in a news release. “We know full well that the pandemic environment is ever-changing. However, it is important to establish our intent to begin conference play in February which will allow our member-institutions to appropriately prepare for intercollegiate athletic competition.

“We will not operate in a vacuum, but the strength of the SUNYAC is its athletic leadership and knowledge that will be used to craft the best and safest experience possible for our student-athletes.”

In addition to health and safety, the divisional schedule reduces costs by cutting travel and the need for most hotel accommodations while preserving NCAA eligibility for student-athletes by playing less than 50 percent of the allowable contests.

Games will be played mostly on Tuesdays and Fridays with the SUNYAC semifinals set for Thursday, March 4, and the championship scheduled for Sunday, March 7.

The Western Division will consist of Brockport, Buffalo State, Cortland, Fredonia and Geneseo playing an eight-game, double round-robin schedule starting Sunday, Jan. 31.

The Eastern Division will feature just four teams – Morrisville, Oswego, Plattsburgh and Potsdam – that will play a triple round-robin schedule minus one game beginning Friday, Feb. 5.

Each team playing the other teams three times produces a nine-game schedule – one more game than the Western Division – therefore a decision was made based upon geographical distance to balance the schedule by eliminating one long trip – Oswego to Plattsburgh. As a result, Potsdam and Morrisville will play each other just two times as well.