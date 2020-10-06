Rivier University launching men’s, women’s hockey with NCAA D-III play beginning in ’22-23

Rivier University announced today it will add men’s and women’s hockey in the fall of 2021.

Located in Nashua, N.H., the Ice Raiders will play at Conway Arena in town.

The university will launch a national search for head coaches this month.

“With the launch of men’s and women’s ice hockey programs, the university continues to demonstrate its deep commitment to college athletics and student success,” said Sister Paula Marie Buley, IHM, Rivier’s president, in a statement. “Recruitment of athletes for these teams will add to recent momentum generated through the expansion of our athletics and academic facilities, launch of in-demand academic majors, and addition of early admission incentives.”

The school intends to apply for membership in the ACHA and will transition to NCAA Division III status in 2022.

“We’re looking for hockey coaches who share our deep belief in the value of Division III athletics, which prioritizes student-athletes as students first who develop skills for learning and leadership,” Rivier director of athletics Joanne Merrill said. “Rivier athletes receive an exceptional education enhanced by Division III competition in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference, teamwork, and opportunities through the University’s Employment Promise Program.”

While expanding the university’s athletics offerings, the launch of hockey will also add collegiate-level competition to the city of Nashua.

“The addition of hockey is great news for local high school players who want to compete at the university level without leaving the state of New Hampshire,” said Rivier board of trustees chair Brad Kreick, also a former Brown defenseman (1987-91). “Bringing college ice hockey to Nashua is a win for both the university and the city. We look forward to our inaugural teams taking the ice in 2021.”

Founded in 1933, Rivier University is a Catholic institution recognized for distinctive academic programs, offering many of the region’s leading programs at the undergraduate, professional studies, graduate, and doctoral levels with on-campus and online options.