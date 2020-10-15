Half-dozen Yale hockey players test positive for COVID-19, all school sports shut down until Oct. 21 at earliest

According to the Yale Daily News, six players from the Bulldogs men’s hockey team have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting all school athletics to be shut down until at least Oct. 21.

Yale senior captain Phil Kemp confirmed the numbers to the News.

“We understand [the decision to return to Phase 0 from Phase II] completely,” Kemp said. “A lot of us volunteered to go into the isolation pods right away to get the virus under control.”

The news comes after all Yale sports teams had moved into Phase II of the Ivy League’s three-phase plan for the resumption of sports back on Oct. 7. The university started Phase I on Sept. 21.

The names of the six hockey players who tested positive were not made public.