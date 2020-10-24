St. Michael’s graduate McAuliffe tabbed interim coach for Castleton women’s hockey team

Tim McAuliffe has been hired as the interim head coach of the Castleton women’s hockey team.

Former coach Mike Venezia resigned in September.

McAuliffe is a 2013 graduate of St. Michael’s, where he was a four-year letter-winner for the Purple Knights.

Following his graduation, McAuliffe worked as an assistant coach for the EHL’s East Coast Wizards and most recently, was an assistant coach for the Rutland High School boys hockey program, where he helped head coach Mike Anderson lead the team to the state quarterfinals in 2020.

“I’d like to thank President (Jonathan) Spiro and (associate dean for athletics and recreation) Deanna Tyson for the opportunity to step in and work with these women,” said McAuliffe in a statement. “Castleton has a great hockey community and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

“When this position opened up, Tim immediately came to us willing to help,” added Castleton Deanna Tyson. “His knowledge of the game and his experience in coaching, as well as his immediate availability so close to the season made this an easy decision for us, and we’re thankful to have him as part of the program.”

As a player, McAuliffe captained the Purple Knights for two seasons, and appeared in 82 games, notching eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points. He was also a three-time member of the ECAC East All-Academic Team and a four-time Dean’s List honoree at SMC.

McAuliffe’s father, Joe, played two years for Merrimack, while his sister, Lauren, was a four-year standout at Harvard, recording more than 100 points while captaining the team her senior year.