One day after Coyotes renounce draft rights to Miller, North Dakota cuts ties with freshman defenseman

Just one day after the Arizona Coyotes officially renounced Mitchell Miller’s NHL draft rights, North Dakota announced Friday that the team has cut ties with the freshman defenseman.

Earlier this week, it was uncovered that Miller had bullied and assaulted a black developmentally-disabled classmate during his eighth grade year four years ago in Sylvania, Ohio.

The Coyotes drafted Miller in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft on Oct. 7.

The announcement from North Dakota came in the form of a letter from university president Andrew Armacost.