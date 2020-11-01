Rensselaer forward Dubinsky leaves school, signs with Salmon Arm of BCHL

The BCHL’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks announced last week the signing of forward Zach Dubinsky, who played the 2019-20 season at Rensselaer.

“We are extremely pleased to add Zach to our roster, who already has experience at the NCAA level,” Silverbacks GM Brooks Christensen said in a statement. “We feel he will be an impact center for us. He has a strong hockey IQ and he’s a high character kid. We’re looking forward to having him in our lineup.”

Dubinsky recorded 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 22 games for the Engineers last season as a freshman.