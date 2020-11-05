Big Ten season to start Nov. 13; full slate to feature 24 conference games for each team, four vs. Arizona State

The Big Ten announced Thursday the first half of the schedule for the 2020-21 hockey season, which is slated to start Nov. 13 with Notre Dame hosting Wisconsin.

The full schedule will feature 24 conference games for each team, plus an additional four games per school against Arizona State at Big Ten venues.

The 2020-21 schedule will conclude March 18-20, 2021, with the Big Ten tournament.

Big Ten hockey teams will follow the same medical protocols that were developed by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force and announced on Sept. 16, 2020, including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.

Arizona State University has agreed to adhere to the same testing protocols as the Big Ten.

Game times and television designations, as well as the remainder of the 2020-21 schedule and further details regarding the 2021 Big Ten tournament, will be announced at a later date.

No details were announced regarding spectators at games.