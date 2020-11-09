Minnesota chosen top team in Big Ten coaches’ poll on eve of 2020-21 hockey season

Minnesota captain Sammy Walker celebrates a goal during the 2019-20 season (photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Athletics).

Minnesota has been tabbed the favorite in the 2020-21 Big Ten hockey preseason coaches’ poll.

The coaches also selected Preseason All-Big Ten teams, highlighted by a pair of 2019-20 individual award winners.

ALL-BIG TEN FIRST TEAM

Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota
Alex Limoges, F, Penn State
Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin
Cam York, D, Michigan
Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State
Strauss Mann, G, Michigan

ALL-BIG TEN SECOND TEAM

Johnny Beecher, F, Michigan
Mitch Lewandowski, F, Michigan State
Brannon McManus, F, Minnesota
Jackson LaCombe, D, Minnesota
Spencer Stastney, D, Notre Dame
Tommy Nappier, G, Ohio State

HONORABLE MENTION

Ben Meyers, F, Minnesota
Quinn Preston, F, Ohio State
Gustaf Westlund, F, Ohio State
Dylan Holloway, F, Wisconsin
Owen Power, D, Michigan
Matt Hellickson, D, Notre Dame
Ty Emberson, D, Wisconsin

BIG TEN PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL

1. Minnesota
2. Michigan
3. (tie) Notre Dame
3. (tie) Ohio State
5. Wisconsin
6. Michigan State
7. Penn State

