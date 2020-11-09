Wisconsin tabbed top team in 2020-21 preseason USCHO.com Division I Women’s Poll

With seven first-place votes, Wisconsin is the No. 1 team in the preseason USCHO.com Division I Women’s Poll.

Also with seven first-place votes is No. 2 Cornell, which finished last season No. 1 in the USCHO.com rankings.

Third-ranked Northeastern garnered the other first-place vote.

In order, the rest of the top 10 are Minnesota, Ohio State, Princeton, Clarkson, Minnesota Duluth, Boston University and Mercyhurst.

Four other teams also received votes.

The USCHO.com Poll is compiled weekly during the season and consists of 15 voters, including coaches and women’s hockey writers from across the country.