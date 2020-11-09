Minnesota State a unanimous favorite to repeat as WCHA men’s champs for ’20-21 campaign

Defending WCHA regular-season champion Minnesota State is the unanimous favorite to repeat as league champions, garnering all 10 first-place votes in the WCHA preseason media poll.

The media poll voting board was made up of one representative from each of the league’s 10 markets.

Minnesota State junior goaltender Dryden McKay was the media pick as WCHA Preseason Player of the Year, while Michigan Tech freshman Carson Bantle was the media choice for Preseason Rookie of the Year.

2020-21 WCHA Preseason Media Poll

1. Minnesota State

2. Bemidji State

3. Bowling Green

4. Northern Michigan

5. Michigan Tech

6. Lake Superior State

7. Alaska

8. Ferris State

9. Alaska Anchorage

10. Alabama Huntsville

Preseason Media All-WCHA Team

Forwards: Griffin Loughran, Jr., Northern Michigan; Connor Ford, Sr., Bowling Green; Owen Sillinger, Jr., Bemidji State

Defensemen: Elias Rosén, So., Bemidji State; Jake Willets, So., Ferris State

Goaltender: Dryden McKay, Jr., Minnesota State