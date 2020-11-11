Curry tabs former Suffolk captain, ‘perfect fit’ Bryan as new assistant coach

Curry has announced the hiring of Mikhail Bryan as an assistant coach.

“I am thrilled to add Mikhail to our program,” said Curry head coach TJ Manastersky in a statement. “He is a detailed and mature young man who is passionate about helping players grow. He is a perfect fit to help us continue to build our program and contend nationally.”

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me,” added Bryan. “My goal over the last few years has been to coach at the collegiate level and I am lucky to get my start here at Curry. Working with Coach Manastersky has been awesome and I have already gained so much valuable insight. The program is continuing to get better each year and making a name for themselves in the New England area and across the country. I am very grateful to join Curry College and the men’s ice hockey program as we aim to continue succeeding both on and off the ice.”

Bryan joins the Colonels from the USPHL’s Boston Bandits where he served as assistant coach with the NCDC team for one year. He was also lead shooting and skills instructor at the Bridgewater Ice Arena.

The Columbus, Ohio native played for Suffolk from 2015 to 2019 and was a member of the All-CCC Third Team in 2017-2018. He skated as a forward and defenseman throughout his four years and captained the team his senior year. Bryan was also named a Joe Concannon Award semifinalist during his senior year, an award given to the top American-born Division II/Division III player playing in New England.

After graduation, Bryan played with the SPHL’s Evansville Thunderbolts.

Bryan graduated cum laude from Suffolk in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a minor in Business Law and Ethics. He is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Sports Leadership at Northeastern.