North Dakota captured 39 first-place votes this week to remain the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Second-ranked Boston College, No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, No. 5 Minnesota State and No. 6 Michigan all garnered first-place votes as well.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 16, 2020

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.