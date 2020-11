The St. Lawrence men’s hockey season opener with Clarkson, originally scheduled for December 5, has been postponed.

The Saints’ games against Clarkson scheduled for December 12, 16 and 19, have also been postponed. It is uncertain if the games will be made up at this time.

The evolving COVID-19 situation on campus and locally may lead to further changes in the schedule, including the possibility of adding games to the schedule.

Details will be released as they become available.