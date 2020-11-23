Notre Dame limiting attendance at hockey games to guests of players, coaches

Notre Dame, in accordance with campus health and safety protocols and with the guidance of local health officials, will limit attendance at the beginning of the winter seasons to only guests of student-athletes and coaches of competing teams at this year’s men’s and women’s basketball and hockey games.

Those in attendance will be required to adhere to campus policies to protect the local community (i.e. wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, etc.).

According to a Notre Dame news release, “as the seasons progress, the university, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big Ten will continue to monitor the conditions and evaluate the possibility of welcoming additional audiences. If Notre Dame decides to extend invitations beyond the campus community, season ticket members will receive priority to purchase single game tickets.”