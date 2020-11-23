College Hockey America announces first-half schedule, which will include at least four league games

College Hockey America announced Monday that the six members will complete a first-half schedule of at least four league games, to be completed over the next three weekends.

Following RIT’s announcement that the Tigers were reinstating their hockey programs, the league and its members pulled together to build a first-half schedule that included all six teams and allowed for as many games as possible.

“Today’s announcement is a culmination of months of planning and discussion and we are thrilled that we can have our six members return to action over the next couple of weeks”, said AHA commissioner Robert DeGregorio in a statement. “We found a way to get some games in the first half while still focusing on player health and safety.”

To do this efficiently and to navigate testing requirements, the first two weekends of December will see the same teams play each other with two games at home and two games on the road.

The matchups for those two weekends are Mercyhurst vs. RIT, Lindenwood vs. Robert Morris, and Syracuse vs. Penn State. All games are subject to change and we encourage all fans to look at the respective schools’ websites to confirm the games are still going on as planned.

The CHA directors did open the weekend following Thanksgiving for league competition and we will see two series. Syracuse, who opened the 2020-21 season this past weekend against non-conference foe Colgate, will play two games against RIT. Lindenwood will also travel to Penn State for a two-game set before playing at Robert Morris next week.

The second-half schedule will be finalized in the coming weeks and announced at a later date.