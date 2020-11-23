With 30 first-place votes, North Dakota still top team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 30 first-place votes, North Dakota is again the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Boston College earned three first-place nods and sits second this week, followed by Minnesota Duluth.

Fourth-ranked Michigan picked up six first-place votes, while Denver is fifth and Minnesota State sixth, with the Mavericks garnering the other first-place vote.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 23, 2020

Massachusetts, Minnesota, Clarkson and Ohio State round out the top 10.

In addition to the 20 ranked teams, 16 teams received votes in this week’s rankings.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.