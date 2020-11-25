Yale captain Kemp forgoes senior season, signs NHL contract with Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms with Yale defenseman Philip Kemp on a three-year, entry-level contract through the 2022-23 season.

Kemp, who had been named Yale’s captain, gives up his senior season with the Bulldogs.

The Greenwich, Conn., native appeared in 32 games with Yale during the 2019-20 season, recording 11 points (three goals, eight assists).

Over his three seasons with the Bulldogs, Kemp tallied 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 88 games.

The Oilers selected Kemp in the seventh round (208th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.