COVID cancels Lake Superior State-Ferris State series; Lakers will now play home-and-home with Adrian this weekend

Ferris State and Lake Superior State announced Wednesday that their upcoming home-and-home nonconference series scheduled for Nov. 27 and Nov. 29 has been cancelled.

The cancellation is due to confirmed positive test results within the Ferris State men’s hockey program. The Bulldogs’ testing regimen has followed both state of Michigan guidelines and WCHA return to competition protocols.

Lake Superior State has announced it will now play Adrian on Friday, Nov. 27 at Taffy Abel Arena at 7:07 p.m. ET and will travel to Adrian on Sunday, Nov. 29 for a 2 p.m. ET start.