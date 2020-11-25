RIT, Clarkson to play home-and-home series this weekend with no spectators

The Rochester Institute of Technology men’s hockey team will open the 2020-21 season this Friday and Sunday versus Clarkson in a pair of games just added to the schedule.

The Tigers will host the Golden Knights on Friday at 5 p.m. before traveling to Potsdam, N.Y., on Sunday for a 5 p.m. road game.

No fans will be admitted to the games. However, Friday’s game will be webcast live via FloHockey.tv while Sunday’s game will be available on ESPN+ and internationally on Stretch Internet.

RIT was originally scheduled to host Niagara in its season opener on Friday before playing Saturday on the road, but both games were put on hold due to COVID-19 protocol. The games have tentatively been rescheduled for Dec. 5-6 with locations and times still to be announced.