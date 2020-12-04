Hockey East picks: Dec. 4-6

Last weekend was another thin week of games, but one of us (Jim) now has a lead in the standings.

Jim last week: 2-0-0

Jim to date: 3-0-1

Marisa last week: 1-1-0

Marisa to date: 2-1-1

Boston College vs. Providence (at BC on Fri.; at PC on Sat.)

While the Eagles already have a successful weekend under their belts, Providence will finally kick off action this weekend after multiple delays. It will be a tough test for the Friars and could tell us a little about what to expect out of this teams that pundits seem to think could finish anywhere from the top-to-middle of Hockey East.

Jim’s picks: BC 4, PC 2; BC 5, PC 2

Marisa’s picks: PC 3, BC 2; BC 4, PC 2

Massachusetts vs. Merrimack (Sat. at UMass; Sun. at MC)

The Minutemen are likely licking their chops to get back on the ice after losing twice to open the season against Boston College. Merrimack, on the other hand, is finally able to play games and will look to prove this team is ready to take a step forward after finishing 10th a season ago.

Jim’s picks: UMass 5, MC 2; UMass 4, MC 1

Marisa’s picks: UMass 5, MC 1; UMass 6, MC 2