Hockey East announces schedule updates, including cancellations, for men’s, women’s games Dec. 11-13

Hockey East announced Wednesday the following schedule updates:

The men’s series between New Hampshire and Maine on December 11-12 will now take place in Durham, N.H. Both games will be aired live on NESN+ at 7 p.m. from the Whittemore Center

The UConn at Boston College men’s game on Friday, December 11 will be aired live on NESN at 6 p.m.

The UConn women’s team is now scheduled to host Boston University for one game on Friday, December 11 at 6 p.m.

The men’s teams at UMass Lowell and Providence are now scheduled to play a single game on Sunday, December 13 at the Tsongas Center. The game will be aired live on NESN+ at 5 p.m.

The Boston College at Northeastern women’s game on Sunday, December 13 will be seen live on NESN at 5 p.m.

The men’s series between Boston University and Massachusetts and the women’s series between UConn and Providence will not be played.

Hockey East upcoming schedule

Friday, December 11

Maine at New Hampshire (women) – 1 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Merrimack (women) – 4 p.m.

Boston University at UConn (women) – 6 p.m.

UConn at Boston College (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN)

Maine at New Hampshire (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

Saturday, December 12

Maine at New Hampshire (women) – 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Holy Cross (women) – 3 p.m.

Boston College at UConn (men) – 3:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Northeastern (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN)

Maine at New Hampshire (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

Sunday, December 13

Northeastern at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.

Boston College at Northeastern (women) – 5 p.m. (NESN)

Providence at UMass Lowell (men) – 5 p.m. (NESN+)