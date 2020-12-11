WCHA announces date changes for two January series, adds December Ferris State-Northern Michigan series

The WCHA announced Friday announced a date change for two series slated for the opening weekend of league play in January.

The Bowling Green at Ferris State and Minnesota State at Northern Michigan series originally scheduled for Jan. 1-2, 2021 will now be played Jan. 2-3, 2021.

Both games of the BGSU-FSU series will start at 3:07 p.m. EST.

Start times for the MSU-NMU series are to be determined.

Additionally, Ferris State and Northern Michigan announced Friday that they will play a pair of nonconference games in December. NMU will host FSU on Dec. 16 and FSU will host NMU on Dec. 30. Puck drops for the two games are 6:07 p.m. EST and 3:07 p.m. EST, respectively.

All games will stream on FloHockey.com.