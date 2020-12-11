Picking the WCHA: Dec. 11-16

We’re still well short of having a full slate of games this weekend, but at least we’re playing! My picks have been awful this season, but I’m using COVID as an excuse. Let’s see what this week brings.

Daver this season: 10-2-2

Jack this season: 5-7-2

Ferris State at/vs Bowling Green

Daver: The Falcons had their first hiccup of the young season in a loss to Mercyhurst last weekend, but I fully expect them to bounce back this weekend in a home-and-home with the largely untested Bulldogs. Falcons sweep 5-2, 4-1

Jack: Ferris has had a couple of false starts and still hasn’t played a game yet after their Tuesday game against Huntsville was cancelled. It appears this weekend’s series is still on, and I think the Bulldogs will be anxious to get started. They’ll get a split when they are home on Saturday night. Falcons win Friday, 5-2, Bulldogs win Saturday, 2-1

Michigan Tech at Bemidji State

Daver: The Huskies took advantage of a Minnesota State Mavericks squad last weekend that was out of sorts on Sunday. The Huskies struggled to repeat that effort on Monday, losing 2-0. This weekend, they face another top WCHA squad in the Beavers. The Beavers had not played since Nov. 22, so it will be interesting to see how quickly their game comes together. Huskies win Saturday, 3-1, Beavers win Sunday, 1-0

Jack: The last game the Beavers played was against the Mavericks, so they’ll likely be similarly out of sorts like the Mavericks. I would also call this a split. Beavers win Saturday, 4-2; Huskies win Sunday

Ferris State at Northern Michigan (Wednesday)

Daver: The Wildcats are finally set to hit the ice in a game situation on Wednesday with this matchup with the Bulldogs. For Ferris State, this will mark the third game in six days, so we will see how much they have in the tank. Wildcats win, 4-1

Jack: Despite possibly being gassed by so many games in six days, I actually think the Bulldogs will be fired up to actually be back on the ice so much. Bulldogs win 4-2