NCAA hockey standouts Holloway, Newhook, Levi named to Canadian contingent for 2021 World Juniors

Following a 26-day selection camp that was interrupted by a mandatory two-week quarantine, 25 players have been named to Canada’s National Junior Team for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, which runs Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 in Edmonton.

Three NCAA players made the cut for Canada, including Wisconsin sophomore forward Dylan Holloway (Bragg Creek, Alberta), Boston College sophomore forward Alex Newhook (St. John’s, Newfoundland) and Northeastern freshman goalie Devon Levi (Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec).

“This camp has been unconventional from the outset with the number of players invited and the length of camp, along with the schedule adjustment due to our two-week shutdown, but we feel we have selected a group that will give us the best chance to defend our gold medal on home ice,” said Alan Millar, the U20 lead for the Program of Excellence management group, in a statement. “It is never easy making decisions to trim down a roster, especially when every player handled adversity, faced challenges head on and remained committed to the process through our off-ice workouts and Zoom sessions.”

Canada kicks off its tournament schedule on Dec. 26 against Germany at 6 p.m. EST.