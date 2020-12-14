Women’s Division I College Hockey Weekend Wrap: December 14

(2) Northeastern vs. (9) Boston College

Early in this game it was clear that Northeastern was taking the ice for the first time as the Huskies struggled a bit to settle in. Boston College took a 1-0 lead late in the first with a goal from Jillian Fey. But the Huskies got more in sync in the second and third, connecting on the passes that had been missed early on in the game. They outshot the Eagles 28-13 over the final two frames. Andrea Renner tied the game for Northeastern in the final two minutes of the second and then Huskies pulled away in the third. Katy Knoll, Kate Holmes and Alina Mueller all scored in the third to complete the 4-1 win for Northeastern. On Sunday, B0ston College once again held a 1-0 advantage for much of the game. Hannah Bilka put the Eagles on the board late in the opening frame and that held into the middle of the third when Knoll tied the game up. But Fey was able to answer just two minutes later when she was able to strip the puck off goalie Aerin Frankel behind the net and slot it into the empty goal for the game winner, giving BC a 2-1 win.

(3) Minnesota at Minnesota State

On Thursday, Abigail Boreen’s first-period goal was the only tally until the third. Olivia Knowles expanded the Gopher lead to 2-0 before Sydney Langseth got Minnesota State on the board. But the Gophers put the game away in the middle of the third with goals from Boreen, Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise in just 1:12 of game play to make it a 5-1 win for Minnesota. The Mavericks out-shot the Gophers 41-28 in the loss. On Friday, Audrey Wethington scored her first collegiate goal to put the Gophers up 1-0 after the first period. Zumwinkle scored on the power play late in the second to double the lead. Brittyn Fleming prevented the shut out with a goal just before the final buzzer, but the Mavericks could not mount a comeback as Minnesota earned a 2-1 win and weekend sweep.

(10) Boston University vs. Connecticut

Connecticut won their first game of the season in convincing fashion on Friday night. Natalie Snodgrass opened the scoring for the Huskies early in the game and Cam Wong extended the lead to 2-0 before the end of the first. In the second, Danielle Fox scored on the power play to make it 3-0 and Kate Klassen found the back of the net 22 seconds later to put Connecticut up 4-0 heading into the final frame. Mackenna Parker scored late in the third to ruin the shutout, but that’s all BU could accomplish and the Huskies won 4-1.

St. Cloud State at Bemidji State

Freshman Emma Gentry scored her first collegiate goal in overtime to give St. Cloud a 3-2 win on Thursday. Taylor Lind’s first-period goal had the Huskies up 1-0. Lydia Passolt tied the game for Bemidji State midway through the second. In the third, Jenniina Nylund put St. Cloud on top once again before Clair DeGeorge tied the game to force overtime. Nylund and Gentry got a 2-on-1 break midway through the extra frame and Gentry slipped a shot five-hole to give St. Cloud State the extra conference point and win. After a scoreless first period on Friday, Nylund put the Huskies on the board first, but DeGeorge quickly responded to tie the game at one. Midway through the third, Ellie Moser made it 2-1 Bemidji before Gentry scored her second of the weekend to tie it up once more and force overtime. Just 50 seconds into the extra period, DeGeorge found the back of the net once more to give the Beavers a 3-2 overtime win and a weekend split.

Robert Morris at Lindenwood

In game one, Marah Wagner, Lexi Templeman, Anjelica Diffendal and Michaela Boyd scored for Robert Morris to lead them to a 4-0 win. On Friday, Ellie Marcovsky scored on the power play to put the Colonials up 1-0, but Megan Wagner responded for Lindenwood to tie the game. In overtime, Diffendal scored in less than a minute to give Robert Morris the win and sweep.

Mercyhurst at RIT

Tori Haywood put RIT on the board first with a goal midway through the first, but Sara Boucher’s two second-period goals proved to be the difference as Mercyhurst won game one of this series 2-1. On Friday, Lakers coach Mike Sisti became the second-ever Division I coach to win 500 games when Mercyhurst earned a 5-1 victory and weekend sweep. Emily Pinto and Megan Korzack scored in the opening frame for the Lakers to make it 2-0. Lindsay Maloney responded early in the second for the Tigers, but they were unable to mount a comeback as Liliane Perrault scored twice and Sarah Nelles added a goal to close out the game.

Penn State at Syracuse

Freshman Maeve Connolly scored her first career goal to put Penn State up 1-0 after the first period. Syracuse dominated the second, with goals from Tatum White, Jessica DiGirolamo and Abby Moloughney each scoring to give the Orange a 3-1 lead. The Nittany Lions responded as soon as the third began with Julie Gough’s goal just 44 seconds into the final frame. Natalie Heising’s goal midway through the third tied the game at three and forced overtime. Rookie Kiara Zanon scored late in the extra period to give Penn State a 4-3 win. On Saturday, the teams traded goals in the opening frame, with Olivia Wallin putting the Nittany Lions up 1-0 only to have Sarah Thompson respond less than two minutes later for Syracuse. Wallin scored again early in the third to make it 2-1 Penn State, but it was all Orange from there on out. Moloughney tied it in the second and then goals from Emma Polaski and Victoria Klimek in the third secured the 4-2 win and weekend split.

Holy Cross vs. Merrimack

The blueliners stepped up on offense on Friday to help Holy Cross take down Merrimack. Defenders Antonia Matzka, Emma Lange and Kailey Langefels each lit the lamp for the Crusaders in the win. Mary Edmonds also added a goal for Holy Cross. The teams traded goals in the first period to make it 2-2 heading into the first intermission. But the Crusaders pulled away in the second and third to earn a 4-2 win. Megan Fergusson and Sam Lessick scored for Merrimack in the loss. The Warriors earned their first win of the season on Saturday thanks to a 44-save performance from Emma Gorski in net. Millie Sirium scored in the first to have Holy Cross up 1-0, but Merrimack scored three straight over the next two periods to take a 3-2 lead. Fergusson, Katie Kaufman and Gabby Jones all found the back of the net to give the Warriors the lead. Bryn Saarela scored late in the third to bring Holy Cross within one, but they could not complete a comeback and Merrimack took game two 3-2.

Maine at New Hampshire

Liga Miljone put the Black Bears up 1-0 before 70 seconds had elapsed in Friday’s game. Jada Christen tied it up for UNH before the midway point of the period. Ida Press’ extra attacker goal in the second would prove to be the game-winner as Maine took game one 2-1. On Saturday, Bre Breton’s goal for New Hampshire early in the second was the only tally until there were less than nine minutes on the clock. Ali Beltz tied the game for UNH and then Ida Kuoppola buried her own rebound with less than two minutes to play to give the Black Bears another 2-1 win and the weekend sweep.

Sacred Heart at Quinnipiac

Six different Bobcats scored and coach Cassie Turner earned her 100th career win as Quinnipiac opened their season with a convincing 6-1 win over Sacred Heart. Junior Katie Huntington and rookie Nina Steingauf scored their first career goals in the win. Kate Reilly, Lexie Adzija, Renee Saltness and Grace Markey all scored for the Bobcats. Sophie Lupone was the lone goal-scorer from Sacred Heart. The two teams play again on Monday evening.