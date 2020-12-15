WIAC votes to resume winter sports – including men’s, women’s hockey – with precautions on Feb. 1, 2021

The WIAC Council of Chancellors announced Dec. 11 that it has voted to resume winter sports competition for the 2020-21 season in February, contingent upon the securing of ongoing COVID-19 testing.

The plan requires all WIAC institutions to secure testing for student-athletes, support staff and game officials in order to provide safe competition environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategy may need to be adjusted due to the ever-changing conditions of the pandemic.

“WIAC leadership, athletic directors, coaches and chancellors throughout the conference are committed to safety and the preservation of student-athletes’ experiences,” said UW Oshkosh chancellor and council of chancellors president Andy Leavitt in a statement. “We have more work to do. However, I appreciate the collaborative spirit and the determination we share as we move toward the launch of a winter sports season.”

The resumption of play includes the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and wrestling.

The conference-only schedules will begin the week of Feb. 1, 2021 and will be released at a later date. All games will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Division III regulations, as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines.