Knight, Team USA blank Canada 2-0 in Edmonton to capture 2021 World Junior Championship gold

The U.S. National Junior Team, behind 34 saves from Spencer Knight (Boston College) and goals from Trevor Zegras (Boston University) and Alex Turcotte (Wisconsin), beat Canada 2-0 Tuesday night in Edmonton in the gold medal game of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

It was the fifth gold medal for the United States in the tournament and the fifth time in the last six years that Team USA has medaled in the event, the best medal stretch in the nation’s history.

Team USA scored the only goal of the opening period at 12:25 when Turcotte deflected one home off Drew Helleson’s (Boston College) shot from the far right point.

Zegras, named the MVP of the tournament, staked the U.S. to a 2-0 lead just 32 seconds into the second period when he took the carom off the end boards of an Arthur Kaliyev (OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs) shot that went wide and backhanded it in at the right side of the goal.

Knight stood tall in the third period, stopping all 15 shots Canada put on goal, including several point-blank chances. It was the third shutout for Knight in the tournament and the fourth for Team USA.

Tonight’s shutout is the first shutout in a medal-round game in U.S. history, while Knight set the U.S. record for most shutouts in a World Junior tournament and career (3) and Team USA is the first team since 2012 to record a shutout in a gold medal game, when Sweden defeated Russia 1-0.

This is also the first shutout in a “playoff round” game at World Juniors since 2016 when the U.S. defeated Czech Republic 7-0. The shutout sets a U.S. record for most team shutouts in a tournament (4).

Canada goaltender Devon Levi (Northeastern) was the first collegiate goalie to ever win three or more games or even play in three or more games for Team Canada while starting all seven games. In addition, Levi, named the top goalie at the tournament, left as the second Canadian goalie in history to record three shutouts in a single tournament which also ties the tournament record.

Levi also becomes the third goalie in 40 years of Canadian junior teams to not come from one of the country’s three major junior leagues.