Friday roundup: A night of OT victories includes UNH upset of No. 2 BC and Bemidji St. upending No. 7 Bowling Green

Kalle Ericksson’s goal with 25.6 remaining in 3-on-3 overtime game New Hampshire a major road upset, knocking off No. 2 Boston College, 4-3 at BC’s Kelley Rink.

The game was played with three of Boston College’s four medalists from World Juniors returning to the lineup. Alex Newhook, Drew Helleson and Matt Boldy all suited up for the Eagles, but the most notable exception was in uniform but did not play – BC goaltender Spencer Knight.

Friday’s Scoreboard | USCHO.com Poll

York had said earlier in the week that if available, Knight would play, but after talking with his sophomore netminder who posted three shutouts in five starts at World Juniors, he felt it was the correct decision to start rookie Henry Wilder.

“He felt like he needed a couple of practices,” said York. “He’s not a like a positional player where he could jump right in. We were faced with a quick practice yesterday. He had been using some different equipment out with USA Hockey.

“I thought it was a good talk and he’ll be ready to go [in the rematch with UNH] on Sunday.”

For New Hampshire, they put forth a lineup that had success from top to bottom on Friday, with four different players netting goals and every one of the four forward lines having an impact.

UNH struck first when Kohei Sato scored his first goal of the season at the 10:40 mark of the first.

And thought BC’s Colby Ambrosio responded on the power play at 14:59, the Wildcats scored off the ensuing faceoff, retaking the lead just 10 seconds later.

The Eagles were strong in the middle period, tying the game on Nikita Nesterenko’s goal with 1:49 left. And BC then took its first lead 2:49 into the third on Patrick Giles goal.

That was a point at which the game could’ve gone sideways for New Hampshire as Boston College’s offense began to click. Both coaches acknowledged that turning point

“We had the puck in the zone a lot, but we couldn’t dent the net there,” said York, whose team’s best opportunity came on a power play with 14:00 left where, instead of burying the hammer, allowed a shorthanded goal that tied the game. “Clearly with the power play and not being able to score and giving up a goal there, it was a bad turning point in the game.”

Souza acknowledged the fact his team survived an onslaught early in the third, but also credits the veteran leadership with the assist.

“I think we’ve got a veteran team, guys who’ve been around the league and know how explosive a team like Boston College is,” said Souza. “Those guys are fantastic players. So we just talked about playing within the standards and structure that we’re proud to play with.”

After Filip Engaras’ shorthanded goal tied the game with 13:05 left, the teams headed to overtime, where BC had the best of the chances, but took a penalty late for too many men that led to Ericksson’s game winner.

UNH WINS!! Kalle Eriksson scores the OT game winner as the Wildcats defeat No. 2 BC, 4-3! The ‘Cats are back on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 4 P.M. as they complete the series against BC at the Whittemore Center. Watch on College SportsLive. #BeTheRoar @hockeyeast pic.twitter.com/IYIgNj7rMu — UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHMHOCKEY) January 9, 2021

“The end of the OT, we had some outstanding chances, it was a mental mistake, a too many men on the ice penalty,” York said. “We had a player coming off the ice and, when you’re coming off the ice you have to commit to it, but he saw danger. You can’t do that.”

No. 10 Clarkson 5, No. 13 Quinnipiac 4 (F/OT)

In a crazy back-and-forth affair, Zach Tsekos’ goal with 1:19 remaining in 3-on-3 overtime was the difference maker as Clarkson earned a road win in the first of three games this weekend against Quinnipiac in Hamden, Conn.

TSEKOS WINS IT 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/ywqjz2qIYO — ECAC Hockey (@ecachockey) January 9, 2021

Clarkson jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the game’s first 7:34 on goals by Luke Mobley, Jack Jacome and Nick Campoli.

While Quinnipiac had a strong answer, scoring four the of the game’s next five goals, including the tying tally at 6:23 of the third, the Bobcats never led in the hockey game.

Odeen Tufto, who has proven himself an early Hobey Baker candidate for Quinnipiac, led all scorers with three assists.

Bemidji State 4, No. 7 Bowling Green 3 (F/OT)

It took just 13 seconds for Bemidji State to earn an overtime victory over red-hot Bowling Green.

Ethan Somoza’s goal off the opening faceoff of 3-on-3 overtime propelled the Beavers to a 4-3 victory in a game where they trailed, 2-0, and led, 3-2, before eventually earning the win.

Seth Fyten and Brandon Kruse gave seventh-ranked Bowling Green a 2-0 lead in the first, the final goal coming with 52 seconds remaining.

Owen Sillinger and Darby Gula evened the game for Bemidji State before Aaron Miller gave the Beavers their first lead at 3:28 of the third.

Evan Dougherty force overtime scoring with 8:48 left in regulation.