Red Wings prospect Adams leaves Union, joins Providence for rest of 2020-21 hockey season

The Providence men’s team has added forward Jack Adams to its roster and he’ll be eligible to play in this weekend’s upcoming series against Boston University.

Adams, a sixth-round selection (162nd overall) of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft, joins the Friars after spending three seasons at Union where he collected 14 goals and 21 points in 66 games.

The Boxford, Mass., native missed the entire 2019-20 season due to injury.

Adams is the brother of the late Mark “Roo” Adams, who appeared in 98 games for the Friars from 2010 to 2015 and was part of the program’s first NCAA title in 2015.