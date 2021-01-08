Ready to open 2020-21 season, Boston University adds Campolieto from Union, Jarman from NAHL’s Black Bears

The Boston University men’s team has added defensemen Joseph Campolieto and Thomas Jarman to the 2020-21 roster.

Both are eligible to play immediately.

“I’m excited to welcome Thomas and Joseph to our program,” Terriers coach Albie O’Connell said in a statement. “Thomas is a big, strong, smooth-skating defensive defenseman that will help us on the penalty kill and in our own zone. Joseph is more of a puck mover. He’s going to be really good at breaking the puck out for us, and he’s a tough kid who can also defend. Both players will add depth to our lineup and I’m looking forward to watching them compete for us.”

Campolieto, a senior transfer from Union, has played in 81 career games at the Division I level. He notched a career-best five assists for the Dutchmen last season and totaled seven points (three goals, four assists) and finished the year as the team’s leader in plus-minus (plus-13) in 2017-18.

Jarman arrives in Boston from the NAHL’s Maryland Black Bears. He enjoyed his best year with the Black Bears in 2019-20, notching four goals and 13 assists for 17 points in 50 games. Through 13 games this season, Jarman tallied five points (two goals, three assists).

BU will open its 2020-21 season on Friday night when the Terriers host Providence at Walter Brown Arena at 6 p.m.