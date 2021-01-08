UMass Lowell pauses hockey activities; Hockey East announces revised men’s, women’s hockey schedules for Jan. 8-13

Hockey East announced Friday the updated schedule for men’s and women’s games being played January 8-13.

Merrimack and Northeastern’s men’s teams are now scheduled to play two games, January 9-10. The Huskies will host on Saturday at 7 p.m. while the Warriors return hosting duties on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Northeastern will then host New Hampshire on Wednesday, January 13, for a single game at 6 p.m. on NESN.

Holy Cross is now scheduled to host Providence’s women’s team for a single game on Saturday, January 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Massachusetts is now scheduled to play a single game at Providence on Wednesday, January 13 at 5 p.m.

The men’s game between Boston University and Providence will now be shown live on NESN on Saturday, January 9.

The three men’s games involving UMass Lowell on January 8, 9, and 12 will not be played as scheduled after the team announced it has temporarily paused athletic activities.

The women’s series between Maine and Holy Cross on January 8-9 will not be played as scheduled.

Hockey East Upcoming Schedule

Friday, January 8

Maine at Vermont (men) – 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN)

New Hampshire at Northeastern (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN)

Providence at Boston University (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN+)

Vermont at UConn (women) – 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston College (men) – 7:00 p.m. (NESN)

UMass Lowell at Merrimack (men) – will not be played

Maine at Holy Cross (women) – will not be played

Saturday, January 9

Maine at Vermont (men) – 1 p.m.

Boston College at Merrimack (women) – 2 p.m.

Vermont at UConn (women) – 3 p.m.

Northeastern at New Hampshire (women) – 6 p.m.

Providence at Holy Cross (women) – 6:30 p.m.

Boston University at Providence (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Merrimack at Northeastern (men) – 7 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass Lowell (men) – will not be played

Maine at Holy Cross (women) – will not be played

Sunday, January 10

Northeastern at Merrimack (men) – 3 p.m.

Boston College at New Hampshire (men) – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, January 12

Providence at Northeastern (women) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

Massachusetts at UMass Lowell (men) – will not be played

Wednesday, January 13

Massachusetts at Providence (men) – 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Northeastern (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN)