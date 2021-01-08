Hockey East picks: Jan. 8-10

In this space last week, I knocked on wood saying that barring COVID setbacks, last week would produce the busiest week for Hockey East since the restart. All of those games went off without a hitch.

But that seems like a distant memory as multiple teams have had positive COVID tests in recent days and thus have had games postponed this weekend.

Still, the Hockey East slate has six games on the docket over the next three days, featuring six of the 11 men’s teams, including the Boston University season opener tonight against Providence.

Jim last week: 5-3-1

Jim to date: 18-8-5

Marisa last week: 6-2-1

Marisa to date: 16-10-5

Fri./Sat., Jan. 8-9

Providence vs. Boston University (Fri. at BU; Sat. at PC)

The Terriers finally get their season underway, 49 days after UMass and Connecticut opened the Hockey East season on November 20. So trying to understand how this team will perform against a good Hockey East team in Providence is nothing better than a crap shoot. The Friars will return Patrick Moynihan and Brett Berard to the lineup after winning World Junior gold in Edmonton, but head coach Nate Leaman will remain away from the team in quarantine.

Jim’s picks: PC 3, BU 2; PC 3, BU 1

Marisa’s picks: BU 4, PC 2; PC 2, BU 1

Maine at Vermont

Vermont, under new head coach Todd Woodcroft, has looked strong at times, particularly keeping opponents off the scoreboard. The Cats still struggle to generate offense. Maine is coming off a weekend where the team scored eight goals but lost twice, allowing 14. This could be a weekend determined by which team breaks out – can Vermont start scoring and can Maine keep the puck out of their net.

Jim’s picks: UVM 3, Maine 2; UVM 2, Maine 1

Marisa’s picks: UVM 3, Maine 2; UVM 4, Maine 2

Fri. and Sun., Jan. 8 and 10

Boston College vs. New Hampshire (Fri. at BC; Sun. at UNH)

The Eagles return from a 28-layoff since their last game. Coach Jerry York said earlier in the week he expects all four players – Matt Boldy, Drew Helleson, Spencer Knight and Alex Newhook – who are coming back from World Juniors to be in the lineup. New Hampshire is looking to get its offense going, having scored just three goals total in the last four games.

Jim’s picks: BC 5, UNH 1; BC 2, UNH 1

Marisa’s picks: BC 4, UNH 1; BC 5, UNH 1