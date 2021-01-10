Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 4-10

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 4 fared in games over the week of Jan. 4-10.

No. 1 Minnesota (11-1-0)

01/04/2021 – RV Arizona State 4 at No. 1 Minnesota 6

01/09/2021 – No. 1 Minnesota 1 at No. 12 Wisconsin 3

01/10/2021 – No. 1 Minnesota 5 at No. 12 Wisconsin 3

No. 2 Boston College (6-2-0)

01/08/2021 – RV New Hampshire 4 at No. 2 Boston College 3 (OT)

01/10/2021 – No. 2 Boston College 3 at RV New Hampshire 2 (OT)

No. 3 North Dakota (8-2-1)

01/10/2021 – No. 3 North Dakota 3 at RV Colorado College 0

No. 4 Minnesota State (5-1-1)

Did not play.

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (6-5-2)

01/08/2021 – No. 6 St. Cloud State 4 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 3

01/09/2021 – No. 6 St. Cloud State 1 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 0 (OT)

No. 6 St. Cloud State (9-4-0)

01/08/2021 – No. 6 St. Cloud State 4 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 3

01/09/2021 – No. 6 St. Cloud State 1 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 0 (OT)

No. 7 Bowling Green (12-2-0)

01/07/2021 – RV Bemidji State 2 at No. 7 Bowling Green 3

01/08/2021 – RV Bemidji State 4 at No. 7 Bowling Green 3 (OT)

No. 8 Massachusetts (9-3-1)

01/06/2021 – RV New Hampshire 0 at No. 8 Massachusetts 4

No. 9 Michigan (6-6-0)

01/08/2021 – RV Michigan State 0 at No. 9 Michigan 9

01/09/2021 – No. 9 Michigan 2 at RV Michigan State 3

No. 10 Clarkson (7-5-1)

01/08/2021 – No. 10 Clarkson 5 at No. 13 Quinnipiac 4 (OT)

01/09/2021 – No. 10 Clarkson 3 at No. 13 Quinnipiac 4 (OT)

01/10/2021 – No. 10 Clarkson 0 at No. 13 Quinnipiac 1

No. 11 Omaha (6-3-1)

Did not play.

No. 12 Wisconsin (6-6-0)

01/09/2021 – No. 1 Minnesota 1 at No. 12 Wisconsin 3

01/10/2021 – No. 1 Minnesota 5 at No. 12 Wisconsin 3

No. 13 Quinnipiac (8-4-1)

01/08/2021 – No. 10 Clarkson 5 at No. 13 Quinnipiac 4 (OT)

01/09/2021 – No. 10 Clarkson 3 at No. 13 Quinnipiac 4 (OT)

01/10/2021 – No. 10 Clarkson 0 at No. 13 Quinnipiac 1

No. 14 Northeastern (5-3-2)

01/09/2021 – Merrimack 2 at No. 14 Northeastern 3 (OT)

01/10/2021 – No. 14 Northeastern 3 at Merrimack 2

No. 15 UMass Lowell (3-1-0)

01/04/2021 – Maine 5 at No. 15 UMass Lowell 9

No. 16 Providence (4-4-2)

01/08/2021 – No. 16 Providence 7 at RV Boston University 3

01/09/2021 – RV Boston University 6 at No. 16 Providence 4

No. 17 Denver (4-7-1)

Did not play.

No. 18 Notre Dame (5-6-1)

01/09/2021 – RV Arizona State 4 at No. 18 Notre Dame 5

01/10/2021 – RV Arizona State 5 at No. 18 Notre Dame 3

No. 19 AIC (8-3-0)

01/06/2021 – No. 19 AIC 6 at Army 3

01/07/2021 – No. 19 AIC 4 at Army 3 (OT)

01/10/2021 – Army 5 at No. 19 AIC 3

No. 20 Robert Morris (11-3-0)

01/07/2021 – No. 20 Robert Morris 3 at Niagara 2 (OT)

01/09/2021 – Niagara 4 at No. 20 Robert Morris 5 (OT)

01/10/2021 – Niagara 2 at No. 20 Robert Morris 6

RV = Received Votes