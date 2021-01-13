Northeastern coach Madigan out due to COVID-19 protocol, goalie Levi sidelined with upper body injury

Northeastern coach Jim Madigan will miss the New Hampshire game (tonight) and Boston College series (Jan. 15-16) for the 13th-ranked Huskies due to close contact, non-player COVID-19 protocol, and freshman goaltender Devon Levi is out with an upper body injury, the team announced on Wednesday.

Huskies associate coach Jerry Keefe will serve as the acting head coach for at least the remainder of this week.

There has been no timetable set for Levi’s return, and he will continue to be evaluated by Northeastern doctors and medical staff.