RIT announces changes to upcoming men’s hockey schedule, postpones games versus Mercyhurst, Canisius

The Rochester Institute of Technology men’s hockey team has announced multiple changes to its upcoming schedule.

This evening’s game with visiting Mercyhurst as well as this Saturday’s road game opposite the Lakers have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol within the Mercyhurst program.

An announcement from Mercyhurst says the postponements are due to COVID-19 protocol at RIT, but two sources at RIT confirmed to USCHO.com that the Tigers hockey team has zero cases currently.

RIT’s’ game at Canisius scheduled for next Tuesday, Jan. 19, has also been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol within the Golden Griffins program.

Two games previously postponed versus Canisius have tentatively been rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 29 at 7:05 p.m. on the road and Saturday, Jan. 30 at 5:05 p.m. at home.

RIT’s home game versus Niagara scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, has tentatively been moved to Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5:05 p.m. to accommodate the Canisius change.

The Tigers’ next scheduled game is against visiting Robert Morris next Saturday, Jan. 23, at 5:05 p.m.