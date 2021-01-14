WCHA announces Alabama Huntsville-Bemidji State series scheduled for Jan. 15-16 moved to March 5-6

The WCHA announced Thursday that the Alabama Huntsville-Bemidji State series originally scheduled for Jan. 15-16 at Bemidji State will now be played March 5-6 at Bemidji State.

No reason for the schedule change was given in a WCHA news release.

With this postponement, this weekend’s WCHA schedule stands as follows:

Friday, Jan. 15

Minnesota State at Lake Superior State, 7:07 p.m. ET *

Northern Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m. ET ^

Saturday, Jan. 16

Trine at Ferris State, 4;07 p.m. ET ^

Minnesota State at Lake Superior State, 5:07 p.m. ET *

Northern Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m. ET ^

All games will be streamed on FloHockey.tv.

* – WCHA game

^ – nonconference game