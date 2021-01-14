More changes for Hockey East men’s, women’s games Jan. 15-17; Boston University-UMass series postponed

Hockey East announced Thursday schedule updates for men’s and women’s conference teams.

Friday’s men’s game between Boston College and Northeastern at 7 p.m. will now air live on NESN in New England and TSN2 throughout Canada, and stream on SportsLive in all other regions.

The Northeastern women’s team is now scheduled to host Maine for a single game on Sunday, January 17 at 2 p.m.

The women’s game between New Hampshire and UConn on January 15 will now begin at 6 p.m.

The men’s game between UConn and New Hampshire on January 15 will now begin at 6 p.m.

The series between Boston University and Massachusetts on January 15-16 will not be played as scheduled.

Hockey East Upcoming Schedule

Friday, January 15

Holy Cross at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN+)

Maine at Providence (men) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN)

Providence at Merrimack (women) – 4 p.m.

UConn at New Hampshire (women) – 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn (men) – 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN, TSN2)

Boston University at Massachusetts (men) – will not be played

Saturday, January 16

Maine at Providence (men) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN)

UConn at New Hampshire (men) – 5 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack (men) – 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn (women) – 6 p.m.

Boston College at Holy Cross (women) – 6:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Boston College at Northeastern (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Massachusetts at Boston University (men) – will not be played

Sunday, January 17

Merrimack at Providence (women) – 1 p.m.

Maine at Northeastern (women) – 2 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.