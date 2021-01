The Rochester Institute of Technology-Penn State women’s hockey series scheduled for Friday (Jan. 15) and Saturday (Jan. 16) in Rochester, N.Y., has been postponed.

The games were put on hold due to COVID-19 related protocol.

Makeup dates are to be determined.

RIT is scheduled to travel to Penn State for a pair of games next Friday and Saturday (Jan. 22-23). Games are set to face off at 6 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.