Colorado College adds former Minnesota high school hockey standout Gleason to ’20-21 roster

Matthew Gleason, a finalist for the Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award in 2020, has been added to Colorado College’s 2020-21 hockey roster.

A native of St. Paul, Minn., Gleason opened the 2020-21 campaign with the USHL’s Chicago Steel and collected three goals and six points in 13 games.

As a senior captain at Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, Gleason tallied 78 points (36 goals, 42 assists) in 27 games during the 2019-20 season.

Gleason registered 225 points (123 goals, 102 assists) in 107 career high school games and led Cretin-Derham Hall in scoring all four years. He also played 57 games in the Upper Midwest HS Elite Hockey League and 13 games over three years in the USA Select Festival.