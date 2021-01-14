Atlantic Hockey Picks: Jan. 6 – Jan. 19

At A Glance:

Last week’s record: 6-3

Overall Record: 40-21-1

This Week’s Picks*:

*All games are subject to change.

Wednesday, January 13

LIU at American International

Dan: LIU hasn’t played since its January 2 game at AIC, a game won by the Yellow Jackets, 2-1. AIC, meanwhile, is the team looking to play any team, any place, at any time. I like that. They got next, and they got wins. AIC wins.

Friday, January 15 and Saturday, January16

Army West Point vs. LIU

Dan: We never had an opportunity to see Brian Riley take on his nephew, Brett, at the beginning of the year, but it’s good to see these teams pick up games after Air Force’s pause opened the weekend for the Black Knights. I like the way LIU was playing before the involuntary stoppage forced by the postponement of other teams. I feel like this could be a series for the ages. Split.

Chris: Atlantic Hockey is sure glad that LIU started play this season as the Sharks seem happy to pick up games on the fly, a big help when five or six AHA schools are “paused” right now. I’m going with a Riley coached team each night. Split.

Tuesday, January 19

Robert Morris at Mercyhurst

Dan: Picking against RMU just seems like a really bad idea. RMU wins.

Chris: Ditto. And I’m glad to be back. RMU wins.