Fredonia ‘teammate that everyone loved’ Kahlau dies after skiing accident in Lake Placid

Fredonia junior forward Tanner Kahlau passed away Jan. 13 from injuries sustained in a skiing accident in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Kahlau was 22.

He is survived by his parents, Susan and Butch Kahlau, and a sister, Anna.

Kahlau was a 2016 graduate of Crestwood High School in Mountain Top, Pa., where he played football and lacrosse. He also played junior hockey with the USPHL’s New Jersey Rockets before enrolling at Fredonia in 2018. He was majoring in Business Management with a minor in Exercise Science.

“We are saddened by the loss of our teammate, Tanner,” Fredonia coach Jeff Meredith said in a statement. “The impact he left on our program, coaches, and teammates will forever be remembered.

“To say Tanner was a great teammate is not doing him justice. He was a teammate that everyone loved. His kind demeanor, easy way, and welcoming smile made him a leader, confidant, and friend to all. He was a ‘team first’ guy and would do anything for his boys. Tanner was incredibly humble and I am fortunate to be able to say I worked with him and got to share in his college experience. Our Fredonia family is strong and we will need that strength to support each other as we mourn the loss of such a valued member of our family. God bless Tanner and his family.”

“Tanner was a great young man,” added Fredonia director of athletics Jerry Fisk. “He was a student-athlete that always shared a smile and had time to talk with you. He was a pleasure to be around and his loss will be felt by everyone on the team, in the department, and at Fredonia State.”

Kahlau played in all 25 games in the 2019-20 season, compiling five points with a pair of goals and three assists. During the 2018-19 season, he skated in three games and recorded a game-winning goal against Morrisville.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation of Mountain Top, Pa.