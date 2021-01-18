Women’s Division I College Hockey Weekend Wrap: January 18

(1) Minnesota at (2) Wisconsin

Five different Badgers scored in Friday’s game to lead Wisconsin to a decisive 5-0 win over their rivals. Sophie Shirley scored what would be the game-winner and Dara Greig added a power play goal in the first. Britta Curl and Daryl Watts scored in the second and Makenna Webster lit the lamp in the third. In game two, Brette Pettet scored in the first four minutes to put Wisconsin up 1-0. Lacey Eden scored her first goal for the Badgers near the end of the frame to make it 2-0. But Grace Zumwinkle scored on the power play just before the buzzer and Amy Potomak found the back of the net early in the second to erase the Badger lead and make it 2-2. Britta Curl scored on the power play to put Wisconsin out front 3-2, but Josey Dunn responded just 41 seconds later to tie the game one more time. The Badgers pulled away in the third when Watts and Pettet both scored in the opening five minutes of the period. Watts added an empty-netter to ensure a 6-3 win and weekend sweep for Wisconsin. The 11 goals were the most scored by the Badgers in a series against Minnesota in program history.

(3) Ohio State at (6) Minnesota Duluth

On Friday, UMD extended their home win streak over Ohio State to 10 games with a 2-0 victory. It was the Bulldogs’ first game in 41 days. Emma Soderberg tied her career-high, making 32 saves and earning the shut out. Anna Klein scored midway through the first and Taylor Anderson lit the lamp in the final minute of the game for the Bulldogs. In game two, Andrea Braendli earned her first shutout of the season and Brooke Bink scored the only goal to give Ohio State a 1-0 win and weekend split. It was OSU’s first win in Duluth in five years.

Maine at (4) Northeastern

The Black Bears did not have a shot on goal in the first period and were out-shot 54-13, but forced the Huskies into overtime before Northeastern took a 3-2 win. Alina Mueller put the Huskies on the board first, just 2:29 into the game. Maureen Murphy scored her first goal at Northeastern in the second. But Maine responded with a goal from Morgan Sadler late in the second and another from Ali Beltz early in the third. Chloe Aurard secured the 3-2 win for Northeastern with less than a minute to play in the extra frame.

(9) Clarkson at (5) Colgate

Freshman goalie Kayle Osborne made 17 of her career-high 34 saves in the third period to shut down the Golden Knights and lead Colgate to a 4-1 win. Kaitlyn O’Donohoe scored early in the first to give Colgate a 1-0 lead. Darcie Lappan doubled the lead before the first intermission. In the second, the Raiders added two power play goals as Coralie Rose and Nemo Neubauerova each lit the lamp. Caitrin Lonergan ruined the shut out late in the third, but Colgate took the 4-1 victory. The teams play again at 5:00 pm Eastern on Monday.

Merrimack vs. (7) Providence

Sara Hjalmarsson scored early in the second and Ciara Barone doubled the lead late in the second on Friday and that was enough to put away Merrimack. Lindsay Bochna added an empty-netter to give Providence the 3-0 win. On Saturday, Isabelle Hardy scored less than a minute into the game to give the Friars a 1-0 lead. Allison Reeb responded with a power play goal late in the period to tie the game at the first intermission. Dominika Laskova put Merrmiack ahead 2-1 early in the second, but Providence’s Caroline Peterson tied it up with a power play goal less than two minutes later. Claire Tyo scored the game-winner mid-way through the third and Bailey Burton’s empty net goal secured the 4-2 win for Providence and a weekend sweep.

Holy Cross vs. (8) Boston College

Allison Attea opened the scoring for Holy Cross in the second period of the first game to make it 1-0 for the Crusaders. Willow Corson tied the game just before the end of the frame for Boston College. Alexie Guay put the Eagles up 2-1 early in the second, but Millie Sirum responded just 26 seconds later to knot the score again. Savannah Norcross’ goal with less than five minutes left in the game proved to be the game-winner for BC. In the second game, Norcross and Hannah Bilka scored less than a minute apart midway through the first to make it 2-0 Boston College heading into the first intermission. Guay’s goal less than two minutes into the second extended the lead to 3-0. Sirum got Holy Cross on the board 63 seconds into the third, but the Crusaders could not mount a comeback. Kelly Browne and Guay scored later in the third to cement the 5-1 win and weekend sweep for the Eagles.