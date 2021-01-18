Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger take a look at the weekend and the news of the week.

Highlights include Notre Dame’s sweep of No. 1 Minnesota, which displaces the Golden Gophers from the top of the USCHO.com men’s D-I poll, while Boston College ascends to the top with weekend wins over a tough Merrimack.

Minnesota State and Bowling Green – with its 1,000th team win – keep up their winning ways in the WCHA.

Western Michigan surprised some with a pair of home wins over No. 4 St. Cloud State.

The Big Ten’s Michigan and Wisconsin got weekend sweeps.

Quinnipiac seems a cut above in the four-team ECAC, while UConn popped up on people’s radar with a sweep of New Hampshire.

Also, LIU split the weekend at Army as coach Brett Riley faced uncle Brian Riley at West Point.

And why the seeming differences in approaching COVID-19 protocols between leagues and teams?

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.