Boston College ascends to top spot this week in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll with 34 first-place votes

There is a new No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll as Boston College takes the top spot this week.

The Eagles banked 34 first-place votes and moved up two spots in the poll. BC last earned a No. 1 ranking in USCHO’s preseason poll on Sept. 28, 2015.

Minnesota State moves up three to sit No. 2 and garnered three first-place votes this week.

North Dakota earned one first-place vote and falls one spot to No. 3, while former No. 1 Minnesota is down to No. 4 with two first-place votes.

Bowling Green moves up three places to round out the top five in this week’s rankings.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 18, 2021

St. Cloud State is down two to No. 6, Minnesota Duluth remains seventh, Massachusetts is down two to sit eighth, tied with Michigan, who is up one, and Quinnipiac rises one notch to sit 10th this week.

Unranked last week, Notre Dame enters the rankings this week at No. 16 as the lone new team in the poll.

In addition, eight teams outside the top 20 received votes.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.